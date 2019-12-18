The Itals at Tiki Pete

DIS TIME: Legendary reggae vocal group The Itals come to Tiki Pete in San Jose.

Reggae fans have it good in the South Bay. Between San Jose and Santa Cruz, some true legends of the Jamaican music scene have been flowing in and out of our little slab of Babylon for years. This week, Tiki Pete continues the tradition by hosting legendary Jamaican vocal group The Itals. Throughout the ’70s this trio released a number of reggae hits (including rocksteady classic “In a Dis Ya Time”), and received a Grammy nod in ’87 for Rasta Philosophy. These days, the Itals are a family band, consisting of singer Alvin “Keith” Porter, his wife and son.



The Itals

Fri, 9pm, $25+

Tiki Pete, San Jose